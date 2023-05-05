DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE:DD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. 714,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,219. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.
DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
