DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. 714,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,219. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $65,712,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 639,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 437,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $29,835,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.