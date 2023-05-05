DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

