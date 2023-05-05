Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.69

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 116728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUFRY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

