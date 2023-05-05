DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Issue $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.9525 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

DTE Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.36. 823,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,924. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DTE Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 773.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Read More

