DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Mizuho

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet cut DT Midstream from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,688,000 after buying an additional 88,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 4.0% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,675,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,732,000 after purchasing an additional 141,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

