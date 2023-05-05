Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Driven Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.21-$1.21 EPS.
Driven Brands Stock Performance
Shares of DRVN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.20. 632,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,125. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $539.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
