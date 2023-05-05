Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Driven Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.21-$1.21 EPS.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DRVN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.20. 632,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,125. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $539.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.