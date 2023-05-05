DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Argus raised DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.90.

DraftKings Stock Down 2.8 %

DKNG opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,745,520 shares of company stock valued at $33,643,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 18.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

