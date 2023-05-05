Dover Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Dover has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dover to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

NYSE DOV traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $144.51. 608,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,668. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.14. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

