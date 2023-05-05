DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Acquired by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,158,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,400 shares during the quarter. DouYu International makes up 1.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.99% of DouYu International worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOYU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on DouYu International to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC cut their price target on DouYu International from $1.15 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DouYu International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.10 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 100,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,758. The company has a market capitalization of $350.82 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.12.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

