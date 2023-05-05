Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.48. 15,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.62. Dorman Products has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $119.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 229,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

