Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Eric Luftig Purchases 293 Shares

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) SVP Eric Luftig bought 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $24,840.54. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,348.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

