Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Eric Luftig Purchases 293 Shares

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) SVP Eric Luftig bought 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $24,840.54. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,348.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dorman Products Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DORM opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Dorman Products
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.
Dorman Products Company Profile
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorman Products (DORM)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.