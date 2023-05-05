Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,117 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

