Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after buying an additional 412,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,410,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after buying an additional 176,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 162,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.8 %

SNPS traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.48. The stock had a trading volume of 183,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.