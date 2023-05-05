Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.01. 95,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,992. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

