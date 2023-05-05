Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,784. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

