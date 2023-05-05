Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 26.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Hershey by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 840.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $273.89. The stock had a trading volume of 289,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,351. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

