Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.60. 6,916,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,716,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.