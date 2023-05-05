Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 9,054 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,063,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,932,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,505,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,441,000 after buying an additional 733,100 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 498,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

