Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 3,319 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,758. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

