Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 95,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,735,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,355. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

