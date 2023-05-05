Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 6,821 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.87. 262,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $113.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

