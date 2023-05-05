Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,518 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.12% of Dollar General worth $61,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.30. 228,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,129. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

