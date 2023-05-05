Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15 to $3.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.67.

DLB traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 232,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $201,847.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,685.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $201,847.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,685.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,313 shares of company stock worth $15,046,595. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

