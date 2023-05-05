DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.70 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. DMC Global updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $18.96. 94,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.64. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DMC Global Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.