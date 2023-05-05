DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.70 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. DMC Global updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
DMC Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $18.96. 94,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.64. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Institutional Trading of DMC Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
