DISH Network Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 35,697 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the average daily volume of 22,559 put options.

Insider Activity at DISH Network

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at $43,177,360.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 in the last ninety days. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Price Performance

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 5,372,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,323. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

