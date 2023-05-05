Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,153. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.