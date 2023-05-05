Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $80.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.92.

DLR stock opened at $95.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.99. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $144.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $442,477,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,161 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

