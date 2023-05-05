DeversiFi Market Cap Reaches $76.12 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $76.12 million and $2,002.50 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

