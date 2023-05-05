Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €19.52 ($21.45) and last traded at €20.30 ($22.31). 35,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.45 ($22.47).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEQ. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.12.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

