Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $31.00

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

