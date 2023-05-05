Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $110.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.23.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $103.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after buying an additional 803,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after buying an additional 234,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after buying an additional 210,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 76,454 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

