Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33.30 ($0.42). 304,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 400,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.42).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Destiny Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.12. The stock has a market cap of £31.46 million, a PE ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

In other news, insider Nick Rodgers purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,495.75). 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.