Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33.30 ($0.42). 304,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 400,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.42).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Destiny Pharma Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.12. The stock has a market cap of £31.46 million, a PE ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Destiny Pharma
Destiny Pharma Company Profile
Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
See Also
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.