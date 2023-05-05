Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.6 %

MS opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

