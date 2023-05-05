Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Invesco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 15,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 17.95 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

