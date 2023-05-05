Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,475.20 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,496.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,458.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.