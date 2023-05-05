Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11,693.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,137 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,336,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE EOG opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.