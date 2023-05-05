Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $885,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,479 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 26,868 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 360,483 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 56,714 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 549.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,983,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,651 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,027,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.11 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $77.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

