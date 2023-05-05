Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.83 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.