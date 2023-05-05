Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,343 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELV opened at $467.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.14 and its 200-day moving average is $490.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

