Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,911 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 182,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 318,018 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

