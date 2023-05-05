Desjardins Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KMMPF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS KMMPF remained flat at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

