Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deluxe to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

NYSE DLX traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,737. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $626.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $27.62.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

