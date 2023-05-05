DEI Price Up 39% Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $6,395.56 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 39% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00303893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012155 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000658 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.