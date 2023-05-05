DEI (DEI) Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $4.40 million worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000847 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00300932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011966 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

