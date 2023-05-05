Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Trading 0.5% Higher

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.27. 22,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 20,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

