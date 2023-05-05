Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $98,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,285,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $373.59 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.32. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

