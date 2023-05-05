Decisive Dividend (DE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DEGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

Decisive Dividend Trading Down 0.8 %

DE opened at C$5.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$101.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.19. Decisive Dividend has a 12 month low of C$4.03 and a 12 month high of C$7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.43.

About Decisive Dividend

(Get Rating)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.