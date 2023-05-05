Decisive Dividend (DE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.
Decisive Dividend Trading Down 0.8 %
DE opened at C$5.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$101.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.19. Decisive Dividend has a 12 month low of C$4.03 and a 12 month high of C$7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.43.
About Decisive Dividend
