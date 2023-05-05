DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
DBVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $293.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.43.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
