DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $293.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

