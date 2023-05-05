Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.