DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.52

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.52 and traded as low as $3.13. DarioHealth shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 251,479 shares traded.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of DarioHealth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its position in DarioHealth by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,143,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 125,489 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in DarioHealth by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 271,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DarioHealth by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.